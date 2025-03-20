John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb starrer The Diplomat is slow but steady at the Indian box office. The early reviews were positive, but unfortunately, it could not achieve the potential it deserved at the ticket window. The worldwide run is pacing slowly due to the limited footfalls in the overseas circuit. Scroll below for day 6 update!

Tough times ahead in the domestic circuit

On day 6, Shivam Nair’s directorial added 1.52 crores net to its kitty. It witnessed around a 63% fall on its first Monday, but the momentum has been steady. So far, The Diplomat has maintained a 1.50 crore+ streak during the weekdays. The overall collections at the Indian box office stand at 18.01 crores.

The Diplomat needs to hold itself well today, after which the second-weekend boost will come into play. However, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 starts on March 22, 2025. The footfalls are sure to be affected. On March 30, Salman Khan‘s Sikandar will also be released in theatres. If the content clicks, John Abraham’s film will be washed out in no time.

A disappointing overseas run!

The political thriller began its international journey on a decent note. However, it soon lost the interest of cine-goers amid low buzz. In six days, The Diplomat has made box office collections of 3.85 crores gross in the overseas market.

Akshay Kumar led Sky Force had concluded its overseas earnings at 15 crores. At the current pace, John Abraham starrer may not even be able to achieve that mark.

In six days, Sky Force had raked in 8 crores, which means the political action thriller is almost 52% lower.

Worldwide Total

Combining both regions, the worldwide box office of The Diplomat concludes at 25.10 crores after six days. Take a look at the breakdown below:

India net- 18.01 crores

India gross- 21.25 crores

Overseas gross- 3.85 crores

Worldwide gross- 25.10 crores

John Abraham will, unfortunately, witness another failure at the box office.

