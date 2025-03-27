The grapevine was abuzz with rumors of superstar Prabhas getting married soon. The speculations of the actor’s marriage started doing the rounds today, taking the internet by storm. However, now his team has finally broken their silence on the same.

Prabhas’ Team On Rumors Of His Marriage

For the unversed, according to a report in Telugu News18, it was stated that Prabhas will soon be tying the knot with the daughter of a Hyderabad-baed businessman. It was further reported that the Baahubali actor’s late politician-uncle Krishnam Raju’s wife Shyamala Devi has taken the responsibility of monitoring the wedding ceremony. However, the fans of the megastar who were left excited by this development will now be disappointed.

According to the latest report, Prabhas’ team has reacted to his wedding rumors and has completely rubbished the same. They revealed to the Hindustan Times about the same and said, “It’s fake news. Kindly ignore.” Not only this but the Saaho actor’s Mumbai spokesperson also totally denied the speculation.

Well, seems like Prabhas is enjoying his ‘eligible bachelor’ tag still now. This might come as a happy news for his fan girls though. The Salaar actor has been time and again linked romantically with some of his leading ladies.

The most common has been his Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty. The linkup rumors of the duo have hit the grapevine again and again but they have always denied the same. Not only this but during the promotional activities of Adipurush, Prabhas was also linked with Kriti Sanon who played Sita in the film. However, they both denied the speculations of them dating.

Prabhas has always let his work speak for himself rather than his personal life. He is currently shooting for movies like Fauji and Raja Saab. He also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit in the pipeline.

