Idli Kadai, starring Dhanush in the lead role, has turned out to be a disappointing affair. After a good start, it failed to maintain the momentum and witnessed bigger drops than expected. This resulted in an underwhelming total both in India and overseas. Amid such a situation, the film is achieving small milestones, and the latest one is that it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Chiyaan Vikram’s only theatrical release of 2025 at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 11!

How much did Idli Kadai earn at the worldwide box office in 11 days?

In the 9-day extended opening week, the Kollywood drama scored 44.25 crores in India. On the second Friday, day 10, it fell below the 1 crore mark and earned just 85 lakh. On the second Saturday, day 11, it displayed a jump of 104.7% and earned an estimated 1.74 crores. A jump of over 100% is impressive, but since the collection is on the lower side, it won’t make any major difference.

Overall, Idli Kadai has earned an estimated 46.84 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 55.27 crores. Overseas, too, it has underperformed by earning 11.9 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 67.17 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 46.84 crores

India gross – 55.27 crores

Overseas gross – 11.9 crores

Worldwide gross – 67.17 crores

Surpasses Veera Dheera Sooran

With 67.17 crores in the kitty, Idli Kadai has surpassed Chiyaan Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran, which earned 66.39 crores globally. It’s not a big achievement, as even Veera Dheera Sooran was a box office failure.

The next target for the Dhanush starrer is the 75 crore mark, which is likely to be achieved due to the lack of major competition. Yes, Kantara: Chapter 1 has impacted its run, but the 75 crore mark still looks achievable before the end of the run.

