It would be safe to say that Rishab Shetty’s idea for a Kantara prequel was a success! The epic period mythological action drama, Kantara Chapter 1, was released in theatres worldwide on October 1, 2025. In only 10 days, it has emerged as a box office hit in the Hindi belt. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

How much has Kantara Chapter 1 earned at the Hindi box office?

According to the official update, Kantara Chapter 1 has accumulated an impressive 131.57 crore net in the Hindi language. It is already the highest-grossing film in the franchise, going way past Kantara, which earned 81.10 crores back in 2022.

The streak of success does not end there! Hombale Films’ creation has left behind Jolly LLB 3 and Sikandar to emerge as the 8th highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025. Today, it will also knock down Sky Force. Needless to say, it is the leading choice of the audience at the ticket window with no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi is a box office hit!

Producer Hombale Films’ has reportedly invested a cost of 60 crores in the Hindi release. This means Kantara Chapter 1 has already registered returns of a whopping 71.57 crores in only 10 days.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

According to the calculation, Rishab Shetty’s film has already minted profits of 119%. It is officially a hit at the Hindi box office!

Beats Baahubali: The Beginning (Hindi)

There’s more good news! The Kantara prequel has also surpassed Baahubali: The Beginning, which earned 120 crores in its lifetime in the Hindi belt. It is now the 10th highest-grossing Hindi-dubbed South film of all time at the Indian box office.

Check out the top 10 Hindi-dubbed South films at the Indian box office:

Pushpa 2: 836.09 crores Baahubali 2: 511 crores KGF Chapter 2: 434.62 crores Kalki 2898 AD: 295 crores RRR: 277 crores 2.0: 188 crores Salaar: 152 crores Saaho: 149 crores Kantara Chapter 1: 131.57 crores Baahubali: The Beginning: 120 crores

