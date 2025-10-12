Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 has managed to roar at the ticket window on the second Saturday and the mythological epic settled for the third best ticket sales for an Indian film on BookMyShow on the second Saturday. It surpassed every single Indian film on the second Saturday except for two.

Second Best BMS Sales Of 2025

Rishab Shetty’s film is breaking records left, right and center but it failed to surpass the ticket sales of Chhaava’s second Saturday! Vicky Kaushal‘s film registered a ticket sale of 886K on BMS on its second Saturday! It is the second best ticket sales for an Indian film on the 2nd Saturday, settling below, Pushpa 2’s 1.1 million BMS sales!

Kantara Chapter 1 BMS Sales

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 registered a ticket sale of 818K on October 10, the second Saturday. It surpassed Kalki 2898 AD’s second Saturday’s ticket sales of 727K on BMS, pushing Prabhas’s film out of the top 3.

Check out the ticket sales on the 2nd Saturday of the top 10 Indian films on BMS (2023 – 25).

Pushpa 2: 1.11 Million Chhaava: 886K Kantara Chapter 1: 818K Kalki 2898 AD: 727K Stree 2: 656K Animal: 642K Gadar 2: 612K Jawan: 576K Saiyaara: 517K Mahavatar Narsimha: 500K

2nd Best Ticket Sales Of 2025

Rishab Shetty’s film registered the second-best ticket sales of 2025, surpassing every single Indian film except for Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava. However, Rishab Shetty will most likely surpass the lifetime ticket sales of Vicky Kaushal’s period film.

Chhaava: 12.58 Million Kantara Chapter 1: 9.63 Million Saiyaara: 7.09 Million Mahavatar Narsimha: 6.60 Million Coolie: 6.09 Million Lokah: 5.45 Million Thudarum: 4.51 Million War 2: 3.77 Million L2: Empuraan: 3.75 Million Sankrathiki Vasthunam: 3.59 Million

Kantara Chapter 1 Ticket Sales Summary

Check out the ticket sales of the mythological epic on BookMyShow in 10 days.

Pre Sales: 896K

1st Extended Week: 7.30 Million

2nd Friday, Day 9: 618.42K

2nd Saturday, Day 10: 817.8K

Total: 9.63 Million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

