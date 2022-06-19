Ranbir Kapoor is one of the big names in Bollywood today and the much-hyped projects in his kitty are proof. The actor – who began his career as an assistant director in films like Aa Ab Laut Chalen and Black, made his acting debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2007 film Saawariya. While the film tanked, RK has since starred in some amazing films including Rockstar, Barfi, Jagga Jasoos, Sanju and more.

Advertisement

In a past conversation with Koimoi, over a decade ago, the then-young star opened up about wanting to live up to the legacy his grandfather, father and uncles have left behind. He also spoke about wanting to do better than the three Khans of Bollywood – Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. Read on.

Advertisement

During a 2011 conversation with Koimoi, Ranbir Kapoor expressed his wish to go beyond what the three Khans of Bollywood – Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, were then. The Brahmastra actor told us, “The three Khans are today’s stars but I want to go beyond all of them. I want to achieve much more. I’ve been hearing that I’m the next big thing for quite some time now. But I believe that you’re either a superstar or you’re not. I’m not a superstar but one day I will be.”

In the same conversation, Ranbir Kapoor also spoke about living up to the RK legacy left behind by his grandfather, father and uncles. The Shamshera actor said, “I want to live up to my grandfather Raj Kapoor’s name. I am so inspired by them (his grandfather, father and uncles) but I want to move out of their shadow and achieve much more.”

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor is looking at back-to-back releases in the coming months. The Karan Malhotra-directed Shamshera – co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, is set to release on July 22, 2022. Post that, his much-awaited fantasy adventure with director Ayan Mukerji – Brahmastra Part One: Shiva will hit screens. The film – also featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles is scheduls to release on September 9, 2022.

Besides these, he will also be seen in an untitled Luv Ranjan film and Animal.

Do you think Ranbir Kapoor has been living up to his grandfather’s legacy? Also has he become a superstar now and gone beyond the three Khans? Let us know in the comments.

For more quotes and stories about your favourite stars from their past interviews and the days gone by, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Varun Dhawan Was Called Out By A Fan For Overacting & His Swag-ful Reply Had “Don’t Forget To Buy The Tickets Of My Film”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram