Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a 22-year-old gorgeous picture of herself dressed in a bikini on social media.

The actress took to Instagram, where she shared the image when she was just 18-years-old. The photographs seem to be from her early modelling days.

In the picture, the ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ star is seen looking drop-dead-gorgeous wearing a brown bikini, a bind and bangles.

Sharing the picture she wrote, “Circa November 2000. Presenting my 18 yr old “smolder” : Patrick Durand (sic).”

After sharing the picture, Priyanka’s husband Nick Jonas was impressed who dropped a fire emoji in the comment section.

In other news, the Indian actress welcomed her first child with her american pop star husband Nick Jonas via surrogacy earlier this year. The couple has named their baby girl Malti Marie.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was previously in the news when she was all smiles as she shared a picture posing with Hollywood star Anne Hathaway and girl K-pop superband Blackpink's Lisa. Priyanka took to Instagram, where she shared a picture with the two stars. She is seen dressed in a shimmery brown outfit with a plunging neckline for the event held in Paris. Hathaway and Lisa, on the other hand, chose bright yellow outfits. Priyanka captioned the image: "And then there was us.. girls just wanna have fun! @bulgari @lalalalisa_m @annehathaway."

