Raj Mehta’s upcoming comedy-drama JugJugg Jeeyo is all set to hit theatres next week – June 24, and the cast is all out promoting it. Kiara Advani, who is still setting the cash registers ringing with her last release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, will be seen playing Naina in the film being spearheaded by her Good Newwz director.

Less than a month ago the trailer of JJJ was released and got fans hyped about it. The songs released since then and the actors – Varun Dhawan, Kiara, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Maniesh Paul – giving interviews and making public appearances have managed to keep the excitement of fans alive.

Well, with the hype around it, we feel JugJugg Jeeyo will do pretty well on its First Day and even during its first week. While we recently told you how much JJJ will have to earn at the box office on Day 1 to become Kiara Advani’s highest opening film, to we tell you how much the multi-starrer will have to earn to make it to the top of her highest-grossing film.

As of now, Kiara Advani’s highest-grossing film is her 2019 Shahid Kapoor co-starrer Kabir Singh followed by her and Raj Mehta’s first collaboration, Good Newwz. For JugJugg Jeeyo to become her highest-grossing film, the Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor co-starrer will have to earn an upwards of Rs 278 crore at the box office as the Bollywood remake of Arjun Reddy earned Rs 278.24 crore.

While we wait to see if JJJ is successful in achieving this benchmark, here is a look at Kiara Advani’s top 5 highest-grossing films and how much they earned at the box office:

Kabir Singh – Rs 278.24 crore

Good Newwz – Rs 201.14 crore

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – Rs 176.20 crore (the movie is still in theatres)

M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story – Rs 133.04crore

Fugly – Rs 12.28 crore

Starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli, JugJugg Jeeyo is directed by Raj Mehta and will release in theatres on June 24. The film revolves around the life of a married couple Kukoo and Naina – Varun and Kiara – who want to inform their family about their decision of separating.

Aside from JugJugg Jeeyo, Kiara’s next include Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar and RC 15 opposite Ram Charan.

