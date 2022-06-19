Over the years, megastar Anil Kapoor has not just contributed to the Indian film industry with multiple award-winning performances but was also seen doing his best in the Hollywood industry with his 2008 released film, Slumdog Millionaire which bagged ten nominations and won 8 awards during the 81st Academy Awards celebration.

After last starring in Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol, recently the Mr India actor spoke about why he hasn’t taken up any gigs in the Hollywood industry since then. Let’s see what the actor has to say.

During the latest conversation with Variety, when Anil Kapoor was asked why he hasn’t started any projects in the West, the actor said, “There are shows, films, which are pitched to me. Sometimes things don’t work out, because of various reasons. It might be the role. It might be the script, it might be the timing when they approached me.”

Talking more about it in detail, Anil Kapoor continued, “And sometimes it might be situations where I feel as if it is not worth my time to go there for this kind of film, or this kind of role. But I’m always open to jobs which challenge me, which will help me grow my craft as an actor. And I would love to work with filmmakers who can challenge me and can make me a better actor in the West. I’m looking forward to that.”

Meanwhile, Anil will be coming on the big screens with his upcoming movie JuggJugg Jeeyo. The movie stars the Race 2 actor alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. The movie is a Romantic comedy and is directed by Raj Mehta. The movie is all set to hit the screens on 24th June 2022.

Apart from this Anil Kapoor was also seen in a Netflix special Thar which is directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary. The movie was released on 6 May 2022 and starred Fatima Sana Shaikh, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Mukti Mohan, and Mandana Karimi among others with the actor.

