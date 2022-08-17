Debina Bonnerjee & Gurmeet Choudhary Expecting Second Baby!

Four months after they welcomed their first bundle of joy, a daughter named Lianna, actors Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary have announced that they are all set to become parents again.

Debina shared a picture with Gurmeet and daughter Lianna along with a picture of the sonography in her hand to announce her pregnancy.

Debina Bonnerjee wrote in the caption: “Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that..this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us..#babyno2 #mommieagain #ontheway #pregnancydiaries #daddyagain #gurmeetchoudhary #debinabonnerjee.”

Their fans and industry friends have congratulated the couple.

Actress Tina Datta commented: “Wooahhh”

‘Om Shanti Om’ actress Yuvika Chaudhary also congratulated the couple, saying: ” Wow..congratulations”

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary, who got married in 2011, welcomed their first child in April 2022.

