Asit Kumarr Modi’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running shows on Indian television and holds a special place in the hearts of millions. While the show made the headlines recently for completing 14 years, it was also in the news for its actors – like Shailesh Lodha, leaving it and rumours of others following suit.

Advertisement

In a recent chat, Modi got candid about the show and the challenges he faces in order to keep it running. While talking about it, the showrunner also spoke about making the much-loved artist sign exclusive contracts and the reason for it.

Advertisement

Talking to Indian Express as to why he makes the actor of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sign an ‘exclusive contract’ with them, showrunner Asit Kumarr Modi said, “Yeh contract isiliye hota hai ke agar aap sab kuch karte rahoge… Audience ne jo pyaar diya, woh isiliye ke exclusive iss character mein dikhne mile. Yeh show yaha tak pahucha hai ussi ke karan. Agar yeh sab jo kalakar hai woh sab kuch karenge toh show ki value nahi rahegi (Audiences have loved the show because they want to see these actors in these characters only. If they start doing everything, the show will lose its value).”

While this method of TMKOC’s Asit Kumarr Modi is not deemed ‘the best’ by many in the industry, the producer shared that it’s his way to keep the audience connected to the part. Do you agree with him?

Besides Disha Vakani aka Dayaben originally taking a maternity break from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak recently quit the show. The actor is currently seen as the host of Waah Bhai Waah. Besides them, news has also been circulating about Raj Anadkat aka Tapu and Munmun Dutta aka Babita Iyer contemplating quitting the show.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Shweta Tiwari’s Mind-Boggling Net Worth! 60 Lakh/Month From Shows, Approx 2 Crore’s Cars, A Lavish High-Res Abode In Mumbai & More

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram