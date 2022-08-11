Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty made many headlines as well as a place for themselves in the hearts of millions when they fell head-over-heels for each other on Bigg Boss OTT. Soon after the show ended, they made their relationship official and were often spotted out and about in the city. However, in just a couple of months, they made the news owing to trouble brewing in paradise.

After being with each other for less than a year, ShaRa – the ship name their fans lovingly call them by, called it quits. Post their split, the ex-lovers were recently seen together in the music video Tere Vich Rab Disda. While promoting the same, Raqesh spoke about his ex-wife, actor Ridhi Dogra receiving hate for the split and how he feels hearing and reading about it.

During a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Raqesh Bapat Bapat – who is still one of Ridhi Dogra’s well-wishers, revealed he is shocked by the amount of hate she has been receiving post his split from Shamita Shetty. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant – while talking about the entire episode, said, “I don’t know why people think this (her to be the reason behind their breakup). She has been getting the crap from the audience for no reason, when there’s no truth to the fact.”

Continuing talking about the hate going Ridhi Dogra’s way, Raqesh Bapat added, “It hurts me when somebody talks this way to a dear person of mine. No third person can break a relationship; it is only two people. It is between them if they can work it out or not. It’s totally up to them. Anybody coming in is not a reason for a breakup.”

Raqesh Bapat married Ridhi Dogra in 2011, but they parted ways 8 years later and divorced in 2019. As for his relationship with Shamita Shetty, the duo met last September on Karan Johar’s Bigg Boss OTT. They called it quits recently and announced the same on social media a day before the release of Tere Vich Rab Disda.

