Ali Asgar – the man who gained popularity as Kamal Aggarwal from Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and then tickled our funny bones as various characters in comedy shows (including Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show), is reportedly getting ready to show off his dancing talent on the upcoming reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. But today we are talking about his because of another reason – him being typecast.

During a recent chat, the actor spoke about how playing female characters like Dadi and Naani has impacted his chances of getting different roles. The actor – who quit TKSS in 2017, even feels his comedian image has now kind of become a burden. Read on.

During a recent chat with Bombay Times, Ali Asgar was asked if he feels he’s being typecast as a comic actor. The Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actor – who is now famous for playing Dadi on Comedy Nights with Kapil and Nani on The Kapil Sharma Show, said, “Yes, but then even legendary actors have been typecast. However, whenever they have played a serious character, people have resonated and cried with them. I should get an opportunity to showcase my versatility.”

Further adding, Ali Asgar said, “My image as a comedian is so strong that it has become like a baggage and people don’t consider me for any other role. Woh mujhe auraton ke libaas ke baahar dekh hi nahi paa rahe (they are not able to see me outside the garb of a woman) and they doubt whether I will be able to play any other character. How do we change this mindset?”

The Tees Maar Khan actor continued, “Only a handful of producers have shown their belief in me by giving me an opportunity to explore other shades as an artiste. In fact, I stayed away from TV for a long time fearing that people might think I was happy doing just comedy. Not that I am unhappy, but I want variety, too. I am greedy as an artiste.”

While Ali Asgar became a household name as Kamal Aggarwal in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, some of his other notable films – like Josh, Judwaa 2, Pagalpanti & more and shows – include Comedy Nights with Kapil, The Kapil Sharma Show & FIR amongst others. Since quitting TKSS in 2017, Ali has appeared in a variety of shows like The Drama Company, Kanpur Wale Khuranas and Akbar Ka Bal Birbal. As per reports, he will soon be seen participating in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

