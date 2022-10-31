Sajid Khan, who’s been in the news ever since he entered the reality show Bigg Boss, is now making headlines for his unruly behaviour with Bigg Boss 16 co-contestant Gautam Vig. It so happened, during the recent Bigg boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar episode when Gautam grabbed the opportunity of ruling the house for another week by taking the captaincy.

Vig took over the captaincy by giving away housemates’ one-week ration leaving each one of them furious. While the entire house is bashing him left right and centre for his decision, the #MeToo accused was recently seen abusing him. Yes, you heard that right!

Advertisement

Advertisement

As seen in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, Sajid Khan was seen bashing Gautam Vig for giving up on housemates’ ration to stay in the house for one more week. Soon after the show was over, Sajid was seen showing him the middle finger and abusing him continuously. Now his actions against Vig haven’t gone down well with netizens as they’ve been demanding his eviction.

A user wrote, “Sajid Khan real personality is coming out. The real side hidden behind Abdu has now come. He abused Gautam, his family, shown him middle finger, threatened to hit him multiple times inside the #BB16 house & was ready to go out. He also broke the BB property (bottle). Any action?”

Another said, “Salman scolded #RubinaDiIaik for showing pinky finger in bb14 and today #SajidKhan has shown the middle finger to Gautam now I want to see how Salman will react now wkw.. hypocrisy dekhni hai bas mujhe #BB16 #BigBoss16 #PriyankaChacharChoudhary #PriyAnkit” A Twitterati also said, “If #SoundaryaSharma wouldn’t have taken up cooking then nobody else would’ve, she stole the show today & it’s truly tearing me up coz the hatred so many people are spewing on one person is unwatchable #Sajidkhan needs to be called out by everyone for abusing #Bigboss16.”

Check out a few more comments below:

Sajid Khan real personality is coming out. The real side hidden behind Abdu has now come. He abused Gautam, his family, shown him middle finger, threatened to hit him multiple times inside the #BB16 house & was ready to go out. He also broke the BB property (bottle). Any action? — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 30, 2022

If #SoundaryaSharma wouldn’t have taken up cooking then nobody else would’ve, she stole the show today & it’s truly tearing me up coz the hatred so many people are spewing on one person is unwatchable #Sajidkhan needs to be called out by everyone for abusing #Bigboss16 pic.twitter.com/trIXLCnhwH — Zainab (@Zainab73712163) October 30, 2022

#sajidkhan said the worst things , why is no one saying anything if #gautamvig ahd retaliated then salman wouild have juist lasted on gautam becasue sajid is farah's brother , but sajid sadly has no tameez and manners a spoilt brat he is #biggboss16 — Mohammad Haris Khan (@Mohamma81833960) October 30, 2022

#SajidKhan has been threatening #GautamVig since last night, why isn't BB taking any action against him? What kind of sick behavior is this? Gori ko itna suna diya for intending to hurt but Sajid ko koi kuch nahi bolega, confession Room main pizza khila rae.#BB16 #BiggBoss16 — VsAl (@Iam_vsAl) October 30, 2022

#SajidKhan aisa food kha raha tha jaise kabhi khaya nhi hai #biggboss16 pizza toh aisa kha raha tha jaise pehle kabhi khaya nhi accha hai bada producer koi aam aadmi nhi EVICT SAJID KHAN FROM BIGGBOSS16 — SK_M (@LK_A1234) October 30, 2022

Well, not only netizens even former Bigg Boss contestants Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Kotian too slammed Sajid Khan for his unruly behaviour.

Devo wrote, “Well for a sec even i thought it was a selfish decision by #GautamVig.But it is still ok.And he has all the rights to do whatever he feels within his limits. But wondering why abusing #Gautam and his mother by #Sajid is not even questioned. It was filthy & cheap. @BiggBoss #bb16.” While Vishal said, “#SajidKhan can’t act anymore and is the real monster coming out?? The way he abused #GautamVij is completely disgusting. Disrespecting someone parents is disrespecting ur own. I would hav broken his face.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Sajid Khan’s misbehaviour with Gautam Vig. Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Claims Soundarya Sharma Has Bought 5 Million Followers On Instagram

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram