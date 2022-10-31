Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan Shows Middle Finger To Gautam Vig, Netizens Demand His Eviction
Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan Shows Middle Finger To Gautam Vig & Abuses Him For Taking Away Housemates’ One Week Ration ( Photo Credit – Episode Still )

Sajid Khan, who’s been in the news ever since he entered the reality show Bigg Boss, is now making headlines for his unruly behaviour with Bigg Boss 16 co-contestant Gautam Vig. It so happened, during the recent Bigg boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar episode when Gautam grabbed the opportunity of ruling the house for another week by taking the captaincy.

Vig took over the captaincy by giving away housemates’ one-week ration leaving each one of them furious. While the entire house is bashing him left right and centre for his decision, the #MeToo accused was recently seen abusing him. Yes, you heard that right!

As seen in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, Sajid Khan was seen bashing Gautam Vig for giving up on housemates’ ration to stay in the house for one more week. Soon after the show was over, Sajid was seen showing him the middle finger and abusing him continuously. Now his actions against Vig haven’t gone down well with netizens as they’ve been demanding his eviction.

A user wrote, “Sajid Khan real personality is coming out. The real side hidden behind Abdu has now come. He abused Gautam, his family, shown him middle finger, threatened to hit him multiple times inside the #BB16 house & was ready to go out. He also broke the BB property (bottle). Any action?”

Another said, “Salman scolded #RubinaDiIaik for showing pinky finger in bb14 and today #SajidKhan has shown the middle finger to Gautam now I want to see how Salman will react now wkw.. hypocrisy dekhni hai bas mujhe #BB16 #BigBoss16 #PriyankaChacharChoudhary #PriyAnkit” A Twitterati also said, “If #SoundaryaSharma wouldn’t have taken up cooking then nobody else would’ve, she stole the show today & it’s truly tearing me up coz the hatred so many people are spewing on one person is unwatchable #Sajidkhan needs to be called out by everyone for abusing #Bigboss16.”

Check out a few more comments below:

Well, not only netizens even former Bigg Boss contestants Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Kotian too slammed Sajid Khan for his unruly behaviour.

Devo wrote, “Well for a sec even i thought it was a selfish decision by #GautamVig.But it is still ok.And he has all the rights to do whatever he feels within his limits. But wondering why abusing #Gautam and his mother by #Sajid is not even questioned. It was filthy & cheap. @BiggBoss #bb16.” While Vishal said, “#SajidKhan can’t act anymore and is the real monster coming out?? The way he abused #GautamVij is completely disgusting. Disrespecting someone parents is disrespecting ur own. I would hav broken his face.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Sajid Khan’s misbehaviour with Gautam Vig. Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

