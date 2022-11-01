After appearing in cameo roles in films like Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his comeback to the theatres. King Khan will return to the silver screen with War director Siddharth Aanand directorial Pathaan which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the pivotal roles. Ever since the film is announced, fans have been waiting with bated breath to see the film’s first rushes.

Time and again SRK has teased his fans with on-set pictures of his handsome self flaunting his chiselled body and perfectly toned abs.

Ahead of Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, excited fans have gone to another extent and have given tribute to the superstar in the most adorable way. A section of SRK fans have released a clip of social media claiming it to be a Pathaan teaser. While it has not been released by any of the official sources, it clearly looks like a fan-made video that also sees Salman Khan in a cameo role.

The now-viral clip is a compilation of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s shots from Dabangg, Raees, Don and others. If you haven’t watched the video, check it out below:

While we wish this was true but an official announcement from Pathaan makers or the lead actors Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham is yet to be made.

Pathaan is all set to hit the screens on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Rumours are abuzz that the first look teaser of the film might be released by the makers on Shah Rukh Khan’s 57th birthday i.e., tomorrow November 2.

Apart from Pathan, Shah Rukh Khan has back-to-back releases. After Siddharth Aanand director, he will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu and Atlee’s Jawan with Nayanthara.

Team Koimoi wishes King Khan a very Happy Birthday!

