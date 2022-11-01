Ahead of the release of Mister Mummy, featuring real-life couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza in the lead, the much-awaited film has landed in trouble. A Kolkata-based filmmaker alleged that T-Series used his story for the film, which was registered under the title ‘Vicky Pet Se’.

Kolkata filmmaker Akash Chatterjee took to his official Facebook handle and shared a series of screenshots giving glimpses of his conversation with T-Series along with a mock poster of the film that featured Ayushmann Khurrana with a baby bump.

Akash Chatterjee even penned a note claiming that he had a detailed discussion with T-Series in 2020 regarding the film Pet Se and revealed that they agreed to co-produce the film. He further claimed that the studio later came up with a different version of his film while adding that his story and concept were already registered with SWA, Mumbai.

Taking to his Facebook handle, the Kolkata-based filmmaker called out T-Series for adapting the plot of Pet Se into their sh*t version titled Mister Mummy. He wrote, “We had a detailed discussion with T-series in 2020 regarding my film Pet se and they had agreed to Co Produce. Later they come up with their sh*t version (without any logic) of my film. My Story and concept is registered with SWA, Mumbal. #series #CreditDue.”

While Akash Chatterjee’s latest Facebook is receiving netizens’ attention, T-Series is yet to comment on Akash Chatterjee’s allegations. Mister Mummy, directed by Shaad Ali, is set to be released this year. Apart from Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia in the lead, there will be many other noted actors in the film including Mahesh Manjrekar, lla Arun, etc.

