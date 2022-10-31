Kriti Sanon is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Bhediya which is headlined by Varun Dhawan. A couple of days back, the makers of the film dropped the official trailer of the film which was hailed by one and all. Kriti along with VD has been going places for their upcoming film promotions where they are speaking about anything and everything.

In one of the recent interviews, the actress and her mother Geeta Sanon split the beans on rejecting Karan Johar’s Lust Stories.

During their latest interview, Kriti Sanon’s mother Geeta Sanon revealed why she didn’t let her do Lust Stories. For the unversed, the Mimi actress revealed on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan 7 that she was first offered Kiara Advani’s role in Lust Stories. But since her mother asked her to reject it, it later went on to the Shershaah actress.

Speaking about the same to India Today Kriti Sanon said, “It was a short film, not a full-fledged film, so my mother said it was a 20-minute thing about only a female orgasm. ‘If you doing a 20-minute thing in a full-fledged film, that would make sense’. That was the whole discussion, so I felt like maybe, I shouldn’t.”

Breaking the silence on the same, Kriti Sanon’s mother Geeta Sanon said, “I thought we would not be comfortable seeing her doing such a scene at the beginning of her career. It’s about orgasm, only.” “I think her problem was more that it was a short film. I don’t think there’s anything wrong, but how it will be made, how it will look, maybe like Karan said, if he had talked to my mother, it would have been alright,” added the actress further.

During her appearance on Koffee With Karan 7, Kriti Sanon was heard saying, “My mom said no to your (Karan Johar) role because she was not comfortable with the nature of the script, given the focus of it was only on sensual scenes. That is why she said better not to do it.” “I come from a middle-class family and for them, controversial themes like these can be a little shocking. But I don’t always ask my mother,” she had added further.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon has an interesting lineup of projects including Bhediya, Ganapath, Adipurush, and Shehzada. While Bedhiya is slated to hit the screens on November 25, the release date of Adipurush has been postponed to next year.

