Welcome to the Astraverse! A second chance to witness the power of love and light, and their fight against darkness. Disney+ Hotstar wields the power of the mighty astras with the digital premiere of this year’s biggest blockbuster – ‘Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva’. Viewers can live and relive the grand experience at their own comfort in a choice of their preferred language from Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Releasing on November 4, 2022, the magnum opus is produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Ayan Mukerji & Prime Focus and directed and written by Ayan Mukerji.

Explaining the origins of the film, director Ayan Mukerji said, “The film is rooted in our Ancient Indian history and culture, which in itself played a big role in what finally inspired the story and vision of Brahmāstra. The film introduces us to this concept of Ancient Indian Astras in modern India, which is a unique idea – one that hasn’t been explored in our filmmaking or storytelling yet. It was exciting to be able to tap into this world, because it allowed for a larger-than-life presentation, big visuals and technology that would be new and exciting for our audiences.”

He also added, “There are many elements that have shaped the film that audiences have seen or will be watching for the first time. The film at its core is a love story – which was important for me to remember and come back to, because it grounded the narrative. Also, like all my films, music eventually played a big role in tying everything together – it gave the visuals and is the soul of the film.”

This never seen before visual spectacle is headlined by some of the finest actors across the Indian Film Industry such as Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni, among others in a universe which is loved and praised by everyone.

Catch the path-breaking Ayan Mukerji-directorial, Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, streaming from November 4th onwards

