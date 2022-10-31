Anushka Sharma has always openly spoken about her and her family’s space. When her and Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika’s pictures were leaked online, she took to social media and slammed the paparazzi for invading their privacy. The latest incident is more creepy as one over-enthusiastic fan secretly shot a video of Virat’s hotel room and shared it on social media. The actress has reacted to it and below is all you need to know!

For the unversed, Virat Kohli is currently in Australia for the T20 World Cup. One of his die-hard fans recently shot a video in a hotel room in Australia. Not just that, he even posted it on social media, which obviously went viral in no time. Reacting to it, Virat shared his angry response by saying “this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy”. He even said that he’s not okay with this fanaticism.

After Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma took to Instagram and schooled such behaviour by fans. Along with a short leaked clip of a hotel room, Anushka wrote, “Have experienced few incidents where some fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst,” on her story. She added, “An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks ‘celebrity ho! Toh deal karna padega” should know that you are also part of the problem. Exercising some self-control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line?”

Have a look at her reaction below:

That’s really too much in the name of fanaticism and we’re glad Anushka Sharma was blunt as usual in raising her voice!

