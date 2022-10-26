The Mumbai airport is one place in the city where you are sure to see a Bollywood celebrity given the number of times they are either getting in or out of the country. Last night too was no different as Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted there with her youngest Jeh Ali Khan. Interestingly, the kid’s face was visible to all present and netizens are praising the mommy for not being ‘over protective.’

Dressed in an all-black ensemble – consisting of track pants and a sweatshirt, with black glares and white shoes, the mother of two slayed as she carried Jeh in her arm from the car until check-in. Netizens also hailed Kareena for looking stunning while carrying her son who was dressed in jeans and a blue-and-white checked shirt.

In a video shared by photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram, netizens are praising Kareena Kapoor Khan for her style and attitude at the airport. At the same time, many are also commenting on her parenting skills as she opted to leave Jeh’s face uncovered and didn’t try hiding him from the cameramen present. While praising her, they also targeted Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s parenting style of not wanting the world to know how Vamika Kohli looks until she’s ready to deal with the paps.

Commenting on Kareena Kapoor Khan carrying Jeh at the airport, one user noted, “I love the way she casually carries her child and not hiding his face or being over protective.” Replying to this, one wrote, “Yes definitely I love that too but you know someone is giving lecture that why isn’t she hide her kids like Virat/Anushka does 😂 just because I was saying why these paps flashing on Jeh’s face” Another added, “I’m not saying anything like that best or something! It’s their lives their choices, dikhao/chupao apni apni choice hai … But it is normal to me what Kareena is doing!” A third chimed in, “I agree … every parent have there own way of dealing with there child. I prefer Kareena , maybe you prefer Anushka’s 🤷🏻‍♀️”

Commenting on Kareena’s attitude at the airport, one user wrote, “Muglo ki rajmata🔥 attitude leval” another added, “She can slay any look even when she carries her baby” A third commented, “She is OG wat an attitude🔥

What are your thoughts on Kareena Kapoor Khan not covering Jeh’s face at the airport? Do you like her parenting style? Let us know in the comments.

