Post Diwali parties, yesterday marked another star-studded affair as Aayush Sharma threw his birthday bash. Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan were amongst many others who attended the celebrations. But it was unusual to see Kangana Ranaut being a part of some Bollywood party. Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, Kangana has a disliking for members of ‘Bullywood’ (as she calls it.) She has multiple times called out Karan Johar over nepotism and shared her disliking for Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and many others. But it is only Salman Khan whom the actress has always shared admiration and called a ‘good friend.’

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last night, Kangana Ranaut looked drop-dead gorgeous in a tangerine-coloured body-hugging dress. She completed her look with nude-coloured stilettos. The actress went minimal with no accessories and her dewy makeup included smokey eyes, pinkish tones on the lips and a lot of blush. She left her hair side swept in her signature waves.

We think Kangana Ranaut looked really hot but netizens couldn’t help but notice her poker face in the video. Some even found her arrogant for the way she showed the ‘peace’ sign after posing for the paps. While others trolled her for being a part of Aayush Sharma’s birthday bash!

A user wrote, “Btmeez ldki.”

Another commented, “Bechari isko koi nahi bulata..pehli baar koi bulaya hai..kon hai vo bevkoof.”

“Y is she so angry and where is birthday Gift,” another reacted.

“Where are andh bhakts now 😂😂😂 you jhansi ki rani is attending nepotism birthday bash,” another commented.

A troll wrote, “Chalo koi to bula liya is ko party me , aaj vahan hagegi , insta ki jagah.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor Look Stunning As They Arrive For Sonam Kapoor’s Diwali Bash, Netizens Troll, “Thodi Si Bhi Sharam Nahi Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram