Bengali actress, Malobika Banerjee and Vijay Deverakonda had worked together in a music video Nee Venakale Nadichi a few years back. This was after Vijay had become quite a popular actor post-Arjun Reddy’s release. Since then, they have been good friends. However, it’s that one incident that took Malobika by surprise and she even wanted to expose the actor for the same. Wondering what it is? Scroll below to find out!

Vijay was last seen in the pan-Indian released movie Liger along with Ananya Panday. The movie might have created a lot of buzzes before its release, but after it hit the theatres it flopped massively at the box office.

Now, in an interview with News18, Malobika Banerjee recalled the incident when Vijay and she were shooting for the music video and the actor had mocked the ‘Hindi’ language. Sharing the story, she said, “When he was shooting with me, he didn’t know how to speak Hindi and I prefer to speak in that language mostly while working. So, I was trying to communicate with Vijay in Hindi while shooting and he was laughing and mocking me saying that he doesn’t understand the language and it is like Hebrew. He started talking in Telugu in front of me. Then I saw Liger’s teaser and I was surprised that after mocking the language, he is doing a film in Hindi! (laughs) Having said that, he is a nice person and very professional.”

Later in the interview, she further mentioned how she was shocked to find out that Vijay had said yes to a Hindi film. Malobika Banerjee added, “When the promotions of the film were going on, I wanted to tell people about how he was mocking Hindi and now is doing a Hindi film but he is my good friend so I didn’t do it. But I messaged him saying ‘Welcome to Bollywood’ and also shared the poster of Liger. Then I found out that he really doesn’t have that many Hindi dialogues in the film.”

Well, what are your thoughts about Vijay Deverakonda being rude towards the Hindi language and then doing a film in Hindi? Let us know!

