Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and former captain of India National Cricket team Virat Kohli are one of the most loved couples. The two got married in 2017 after dating for some years. Fans adore their amazing chemistry and lovingly call them ‘Virushka’. While many women like the Indian skipper, Rakhi Sawant once went a step further and expressed her love for him in public.

Not just that the former Bigg Boss contestant even made a distasteful comment on Anushka’s lips. It is not uncommon for Rakhi to make bizarre and funny comments that will surprise you. She has built quite a reputation for making headlines for her remarks.

Back in 2015, when Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were dating, Rakhi Sawant during a spa launch said that she is in love with a man who is already engaged. She then claimed the mystery man is none other than Virat.

“I like Virat a lot and Anushka hasn’t confessed publicly as yet. But I am confessing that I love you, Virat! I really like Virat a lot because I want him to make my lips swell. If you can make Anushka’s lips swell then make mine too,” Rakhi said, as reported by Miss Malini.

Well now, Rakhi Sawant is head over heels in love with her boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani. The duo is often snapped together outside gyms, airports, and coffee shops indulging in PDA.

Rakhi has been quite very vocal about her relationship with Adil. She first posted about him giving her a BMW and also told the media that Adil has purchased a house in her name in Dubai. The actress had earlier revealed how they both are serious about their relationship and how Adil introduced her to his family.

Now some recent reports also suggested that they’re also planning to get hitched.

