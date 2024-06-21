Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal was quite a topic of conversation and divided people. Director Anurag Kashyap, who showed his public support for Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, was called out by his daughter. Aaliyah Kashyap hated the movie and called it horrible. The Dev D director recalled having a conversation with his daughter later, and this is how it went.

Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap’s daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, expressed anger after her father posted a photo with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and complimented Animal. In a recent interview, the filmmaker spoke about this.

Anurag revealed how Aaliyah called him out in an interview with YouTuber Janice Sequiera. “My daughter called me out. “She despised Animal.” The filmmaker said she was furious when he posted a photo of him and Sandeep Reddy Vanga from their meeting and congratulated him. He went on to say that his buddies had also criticized him for publishing the picture.

“They all came home and asked me ten thousand questions. And I was like, “Tum baki sab toh chhod do, picture ka naam kya hail?” (Leave everything else aside; what is the film’s title?) Animal. It is not named ‘Human’. Why did the film become so difficult? “Because everyone’s favorite Ranbir Kapoor played the role,” Anurag Kashyap recalled.

Aaliyah interviewed the director of Gangs of Wasseypur on her podcast earlier this year, and the question of his photo with Vanga came up. Aaliyah confessed that she didn’t like Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. She reportedly ‘bit*hed’ with Anurag about the ‘terrible, misogynistic’ film, and the filmmaker agreed with her assessment, only to share a photo with Vanga a week later.

Anurag said he was a canceled filmmaker in his heyday, just like Vanga is now, and that he understands how solitary it feels. “You were much younger when your father was canceled for his films. After Dev D came out, I was canceled by many people. I was the untouchable guy. People said, ‘What a misogynistic film!’ Gangs of Wasseypur were also met with a similar fate even though my characters had agencies. I have often seen people isolating and attacking someone, and that is not how to be,” he recalled.

Anurag On Meeting Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Anurag Kashyap also spoke up about meeting Vanga. “I met him, and I like him and like this man. Had some questions and wanted to chat with him about his film. I invited him, and we had a five-hour talk and I like the guy,” the filmmaker said. Many fans echoed Aaliyah’s feelings when they saw Kahsayp posting with Vanga.

But, despite the criticism, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is reportedly working on a sequel to the controversial comedy.

