Anurag Kashyap is well known for speaking his mind and give his brutally honest opinion. However, not every time, he receives an applause. In fact, on several occasions, the filmmaker has faced the heat for expressing his opinion. Recently, Anurag spoke about the ticket rates touching the sky for Bollywood films, and even hailed Tollywood for controlled rates. And this time, it seems that everyone will agree with him.

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic ended, there always has been a debate between the content of Bollywood and South. Now, the veteran filmmaker has touched upon the issue of the movie ticket rates between Bollywood and South, more specifically Tollywood, as the ticket rates for Telugu films are controlled by the government.

During an interview with Humans of Cinema, Anurag Kashyap said, “There is a ceiling for ticket prices in Telugu. Regardless of how massive your film is, a luxury seat cannot cost more than ₹250. You can’t price your tickets higher than that, it doesn’t matter if you’ve made RRR or a small, independent film. We spend unnecessarily, which is being corrected now.”

Anurag Kashyap further added, “When you have more money, you tend to spend more on marketing, and this puts pressure on smaller films. This is why they aren’t able to compete in this ecosystem.”

On the work front, Anurag’s last directorial was Kennedy, starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone. The film premiered at Cannes Film Festival in 2023, and it was praised for its direction and performances. However, it didn’t see a theatrical release. A few days back, Sunny Leone shared that the film is arriving on OTT soon, leaving Anurag’s fans excited.

On the acting front, Anurag Kashyap was also seen in a cameo role in Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo as Daniel.

