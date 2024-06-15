Sarfira: Akshay Kumar Channels His 'Airlift' Charm For The Upcoming Aviation Drama, Netizens Say, "Finally, Content King Is Back"

Akshay Kumar is back hustling and bustling. With so many exciting releases lined up, The Khiladi Kumar is swinging back in action with his next release Sarfira. After the official poster launch, netizens have compared the looks to his hit movie, Airlift. Many have even suggested that this is the kind of content that Akshay thrives on.

The first-look poster of Akshay Kumar‘s upcoming film ‘Sarfira’ has taken the internet by storm. Released by the actor on his social media platforms, the poster has sparked an avalanche of comments and reactions from excited fans. From praising Akshay’s striking new look to expressing their anticipation for the film’s release, netizens have flooded digital platforms with enthusiastic responses. The poster, which reads “Dream So Big, They Call You Crazy,” seems to be a hit with fans. They are eager to see what this inspiring drama has in store.

Fans are particularly impressed with Akshay‘s look in the poster, describing it as “rugged” and “killer.” The actor’s intense appearance, coupled with the intriguing tagline, has generated immense buzz. Comments have been pouring in, with many fans highlighting their love for the visual elements and the music teased in the background.

Akshay Kumar’s portrayal of a man daring to dream big is already being hailed as one of his most compelling roles. Akshay’s last release, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, was met with an underwhelming response but did pick up after its OTT release.

The first look has left Akshay Kumar’s fans excited and eagerly awaiting the film’s release. Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar‘s co-star from OMG and Hera Pheri, took to X to share his thoughts on the same, stating, “This is the finest film of Akshay Kumar.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

In his social media post, Akshay announced that ‘Sarfira’ will be released on July 12, 2024. The trailer is slated to drop next week. He expressed his excitement: “The story of a man who dared to dream big! And for me, this is a story, a character, a film, an opportunity of a lifetime!”

One user commented, “Comeback Akshay, Sir.” While another said, “Amazing sir, real Khiladi; finally, the content king is back full of positive vibes. Some people also pointed out that matching up with the original Soorarai Pottru would be tough. But we would have to wait and watch. From the looks of the poster, it does look like a winner.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sudha Kongara, ‘Sarfira’ promises to be a captivating drama set in start-ups and aviation. The film boasts a stellar cast, including Paresh Rawal, Radhika Madan, and Seema Biswas. Following his acclaimed performances in ‘Baby’, ‘Airlift’, and ‘Special 26’, Akshay Kumar’s fans eagerly anticipate another standout performance from the versatile actor.

Sudha Kongara and Shalini Ushadevi wrote’ Sarfira,’ with dialogues by Pooja Tolani. G.V. Prakash Kumar composed the musical score. Aruna Bhatia, South superstars Suriya and Jyotika and Vikram Malhotra are the producers of the film.

Sarfira, starring Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan, will be released on July 12th.

Stay Tuned To Koimoi For More Updates!

Must Read: Hrithik Roshan’s Girlfriend Saba Azad Exposes Bollywood, Goes Jobless Because Of Their Relationship: “Are We Still Living In The Dark Ages…?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News