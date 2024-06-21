Isha Koppikar On Bollywood Casting Couch, Anurag Kashyap On Abhay Deol's "Toxic" Label - Top Trending News

Here’s the latest trending news in the entertainment world: Isha Koppikar has bravely shared her experiences with casting couch in Bollywood, shedding light on industry challenges. Meanwhile, Karan Singh Grover reflects on his past marriages, expressing that they happened for the best.

Isha Koppikar Opens Up About Casting Couch Experiences in Bollywood

Veteran actress Isha Koppikar revealed some disturbing experiences she faced early on in her Bollywood career during a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan.

Koppikar became emotional while discussing incidents of inappropriate behavior, including an A-list actor requesting a private meeting without her entourage, citing rumors about him. She firmly refused the request.

“I was just 22 or 23 years old then,” Koppikar said in Hindi.

She further described another incident where a secretary and an actor approached her at the age of 18, implying that being “friendly” with actors was necessary for work.

Koppikar also mentioned how some industry figures would touch her inappropriately while pressuring her to be friendly with leading actors.

Actor Karan Singh Grover, currently married to Bipasha Basu, recently opened up about his previous marriages to actresses Shraddha Nigam and Jennifer Winget in a new interview.

While Grover acknowledged these experiences were not ideal, he ultimately views them positively. “There’s nothing good about a breakup or a divorce,” he stated, “Yeah, later when people move on, they realize that it happened for the best.”

Grover also emphasized the importance of privacy, stating he never felt the need to discuss these personal matters publicly. He is now happily married with a daughter, crediting his wife Bipasha Basu for a positive change in his life. Read more here

Diljit Dosanjh Makes Stylish Statement in Traditional Punjabi Attire on The Tonight Show

Popular Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh brought a touch of his cultural heritage to the global stage with a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Dosanjh donned a traditional white kurta pajama, also known as a tehmat, with a matching turban, during his performance.

This stylish choice not only looked elegant but also served as a proud display of his Punjabi roots.

Social media has been abuzz with praise for Dosanjh’s outfit, with many commending him for showcasing his cultural identity on such a prominent platform.

Annu Kapoor’s film ‘Hamare Barah’ finally premiered today, June 21st, after facing a legal hurdle. The movie was initially slated for release on June 7th but was challenged in court over concerns of portraying the Muslim community and Quran in a negative light.

Following revisions to address the objections, the Bombay High Court cleared the film for release on June 21st. The court confirmed that the movie’s content is not disrespectful towards the Muslim community or Islam.

‘Hamare Barah’ marks the return of veteran actor Annu Kapoor to the big screen. Read our movie review here

Get ready for a fresh dose of young love! The highly anticipated sequel, “Ishq Vishk Rebound,” hit theaters today, June 21st, 2024. This romantic drama promises to rekindle the magic of the 2003 film “Ishq Vishk” for a new generation.

Starring Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grewal, “Ishq Vishk Rebound” takes viewers back to the world of college romance and heartbreaks. The film is directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani.

The movie’s release has generated excitement among fans of the original film and those eager for a new take on college love. Read our review here

Anurag Kashyap Doubles Down on Apology After Deol’s “Toxic” Label

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap reignited the feud with actor Abhay Deol in a recent interview with Janice Sequeira. When questioned about maintaining relationships, Kashyap brought up Deol, stating, “He calls me toxic, fine. But the truth can’t be spoken because it would embarrass him.”

This comment comes after Deol recently criticized Kashyap, calling him “toxic” and a “liar” regarding their collaboration on the film Dev.D. Kashyap, however, reiterated his previous apology, saying, “I apologized for hurting his feelings.”

He further suggested moving on, highlighting Deol’s recent performance and the positive aspects of the industry. “We all evolve,” Kashyap said.

Despite the apology, Kashyap’s comments hinting at damaging truths about Deol have reignited tensions. This public back-and-forth continues a years-long disagreement about Dev.D., with Deol criticizing the film’s portrayal of its protagonist and Kashyap defending his creative choices.

Sania Mirza’s father, Imran Mirza, has dismissed rumors circulating online about his daughter’s supposed marriage to cricketer Mohammed Shami. These rumors gained traction after a morphed image depicting their wedding went viral on social media.

“This is all rubbish,” Imran Mirza stated firmly. “She has not even met him.”

Earlier this year, Sania Mirza announced her separation from her husband, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami is also facing his own marital issues. Read more

