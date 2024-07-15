Akshay Kumar’s bad phase isn’t ending anytime soon, as his latest release, Sarfira, has ended up earning a disappointing total during the opening weekend. Considering the good feel of the trailer, the film was expected to perform better than Akshay’s previous debacles, but it clearly seems that the audience is not in the mood to watch the actor on the big screen. Let’s find out how much the film has earned at the worldwide box office in the first 3 days!

The film is an official Hindi remake of the 2020 Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, which was led by Suriya. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it was directly released on Amazon Prime Video by skipping the theatrical release. Interestingly, for the Hindi remake, Soorarai Pottru’s Sudha Kongara returned as the director, and even Suriya and his wife Jyothika came on board as co-producers.

Released on 12th July, Sarfira opened to highly positive reviews from critics, and even word-of-mouth has been really good. This positivity was seen in collections, but unfortunately, the overall performance was on the lower side, thus increasing difficulties for the film. As per the latest update, it earned just 12.50 crores net at the Indian box office in 3 days.

The gross domestic collection of 12.50 crores net is 14.75 crores. In the overseas market, too, the film is a complete washout, with just 5 crores gross coming in during the opening weekend. Combining Indian and overseas gross, the Akshay Kumar starrer stands at just 19.75 crores gross.

From here, it seems that Sarfira won’t go anywhere, as the film is bound to witness a weekday drop today. Considering the reported cost of 85 crores, the film is looking to be a losing affair at the box office.

