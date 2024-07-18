Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD has delivered an excellent performance in theatres. Despite completion of three weeks, it continues to be the top audience choice. Big releases like Sarfira and Indian 2 came in the way, but Prabhas starrer held its fort strong. It is inching closer to the 1000 crore club worldwide. Below are the updates on the collection of day 21.

Nag Ashwin took a huge risk in creating one of the most expensive Indian films in history. Producer C. Ashwini Dutt, in one of the recent interviews, confirmed that a whopping 600-700 crores went into the making. However, this includes the budget for the sequel, which has also completed around 60% of the filming. Despite his underperformers in recent years, Prabhas was roped in to lead the epic dystopian science-fiction action drama. But the risk paid off, and how!

Kalki 2898 AD Worldwide Box Office Collection

In 21 days, Prabhas’s starrer has earned a total net of 602.1 crores, or about 710.47 crores in gross earnings. It has added another 273 crores gross to its box office collections from overseas markets. The worldwide collections currently stand at 983.47 crores.

Kalki 2898 AD is fast pacing towards the 1000 crore milestone. It only needs 17 crores more to achieve that feat, which is likely to happen by tomorrow!

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collections (India)

In the domestic market, the Nag Ashwin directorial has become the fifth Indian film to have achieved the 600 crore milestone. It aims to surpass the lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan, which raked in 640.42 crores in its lifetime.

More about the film

The ensemble cast includes Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, and Brahmanandam. There are also special appearances by Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Vijay Deverakonda.

Kalki 2898 AD was released on June 27, 2024.

