Just like many other things, one essential in the party starter pack has to be a Mika Singh playlist. And in case you are a 90s kid, you know what importance the man had and still very much has in our parties. Having defined the upbeat numbers for our generation, Mika has managed to be relevant for years.

Advertisement

Youngest of the Mehendi Brothers, Mika entered the music scene in the 90s and proved that adrenaline runs in abundance in their family. Taking the legacy of upbeat numbers ahead and adding his touch of freshness to it, Mika Singh became an instant favourite amongst the young masses. Be it his USP Sawan Mein Lag Gayi, or over the years Ganpat from Shootout At Lokhandwala, he has managed to have a unique flair and a voice that forces you to get on the dance floor.

Advertisement

So today as Mika Singh turns a year older let’s celebrate his voice, the fun and pump with his Bollywood songs that deserve to be in our playlists forever.

Ibn E Batuta

Ishqiya’s Ibn-E-Batuta is a mood. Penned by Gulzar Sahab and Mika, joining forces with Sukhwinder Singh is a tricky number that demands your full attention while wavering it off.

Pungi

If there ever is a synonym to Mika Singh, it will be a party, because his voice is enough to elevate one. Pungi from Agent Vinod is one of the most tripping Bollywood numbers you would come across. If you don’t agree, try reading the lyrics once. Composed by Pritam, Pungi definitely is a number I will forever remember.

Sawan Mein Lag Gayi

Remember dancing to this track in birthday parties? Well, we do too, and there is no need to define what it does to us. Tune in and let the mid-week blues go out of the window.

Duma Dum

A legendary song, already sung by icons, what more could have enhanced the melody that Duma Dum already is? Add a rendition in the voice of Mika Singh, and you have the answer. The track from D-Day is instantly groovy and enough to pump you up.

Heer To Badi Sad

Mika Singh joined hands with AR Rahman and Irshaad Kamil, what came out of the collaboration is pure gold. A song as beautiful as Heer To Badi Sad. A number so unconventional that it is difficult to find another you can compare it with.

Jugni

Tanu Weds Manu was a perfect platter with everything balanced and OTT at the same time, and what fun it was to watch. What served as a perfect cherry on top was Mika Singh’s Jugni that featured Kangana Ranaut doing some of the best dance moves of her life.

Must Read: Akshay Kumar & Bhumi Pednekar Reunite For Raksha Bandhan

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube