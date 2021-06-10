Kamaal R Khan has some opinion one day or the other. Everything began when his war with Salman Khan took the legal route. He even dragged Shah Rukh Khan, Salim Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Govinda and others in the matter. Now, in the latest tweet, KRK has slammed Mika Singh and asked him to release the song made on him.

For the unversed, Mika took a stand for Salman Khan and slammed Kamaal in the past. Things took a serious turn when both began taking digs at each other. Singh even announced that he would release a song on KRK called #KRKKutta. A teaser was recently released and the background music was of dogs barking.

Many have been waiting for Mika Singh to release his song on Kamaal R Khan. But since the work is in progress, it might take a little longer. But KRK feels the Bollywood singer is scared. He took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Itna Bhaunkta Kyon hai, Agar Aukaat Nahi Hai Song release Karne Ki? Darr Mat, Bindaas Release Kar! Main Chahta Hoon Ki Tu Ek Baar song Release Karde! Fir Dekh!”

The tweet shared by Kamaal R Khan has 1.8K likes and 496 comments.

Check it out below:

Itna Bhaunkta Kyon hai, Agar Aukaat Nahi Hai Song release Karne Ki? Darr Mat, Bindaas Release Kar! Main Chahta Hoon Ki Tu Ek Baar song Release Karde! Fir Dekh! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 9, 2021

Mika Singh is yet to react to the tweet.

Meanwhile, Mika previously announced that his song is a reply to KRK from the entire Bollywood fraternity.

His tweet read, “Guys #krkkutta This song will be released in a few days. As you know this #kamaalrkhan who calls himself a critic, personally attacks people with his stupid comments for the last 10 years. Everybody has ignored him so far with some actors and actresses even being scared. Even those who claim they love @beingsalmankhan are just being quiet. I on the other hand am a real punjabi man and won’t sit silent. So take this as a reply from the entire fraternity to #KRK. Guys I need a minimum of 25k 🤗🤗 reels so be ready! Music by super talented @shaaribsabri @toshisabri..”

