Kareena Kapoor Khan once revealed that she and her sister Karisma Kapoor were single-handedly brought up by her mother and veteran actress Babita. Bebo also spoke about not getting any financial support from the ‘Kapoor Khandaan’. Read to know the scoop below.

Kareena also revealed that she and her sister didn’t really see father Randhir Kapoor while growing up.

Randhir and Babita got married on November 6, 1971, after they made their big Bollywood debut with Kal Aaj Aur Kal in which the couple appeared together. Back in 1988, Randhir Kapoor moved out of their house and shifted to his parents’ house leaving his wife alone with both his daughters.

Talking about the same with Mumbai Mirror, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that her mother brought her and her sister Karisma Kapoor single-handedly without taking any financial assistance from the Kapoor Khandaan and said, “Mum was always doing something, she single-handedly brought us up. She has a real estate business apart from other small businesses. It was tough. Though my father is also an important factor in my life.”

Bebo continued and said, “We were left alone to fend for ourselves. But now we see more of our father, though we did not see him often in our initial years. We are a family now.”

And although Babita and Randhir Kapoor have been living separately for all these years, they haven’t divorced each other yet. A while ago, news of the actor selling his ancestral home in Chembur was doing the rounds on social media.

Reportedly, Kapoor wants to shift closer to his wife Babita and daughters – Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s houses.

What are your thoughts on Kareena’s revelation about her mother? Tell us in the comments below.

