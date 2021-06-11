Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan were always on good terms, even before Roshan made his Bollywood debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in 2000. Before his debut, the Dabangg actor had taken him under his wings and gave him tips on bodybuilding. However, their friendship went through a rough patch a decade later, when Khan made some not-so-nice comments about Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Guzaarish (2010). And reportedly, after that, Roshan went on to say that Bhaijaan has a ‘victim syndrome’.

Yes! You heard that right. It was on Koffee with Karan’s episode, which Hrithik and his then-wife Sussanne graced. Roshan went on to say that Salman seemed to have a persecution complex. Keep scrolling further to know more.

Reportedly, Karan Johar, during the rapid-fire round, asked Hrithik Roshan what he would take away from Salman Khan if he was a real-life superhero? The Krrish actor said, “You know, everyone loves him, but he feels everyone is conspiring against him, so I think there is a ‘victim syndrome’ which I will take away.”

Hrithik Roshan was then asked what he would do if he woke up as Salman Khan, to which he said, “Hold a press conference and announce how much I love Hrithik Roshan.”

The friction between Hrithik and Salman began when the latter made some nasty comments about Guzaarish. “Arre, usme toh makhi udd rahi thi, lekin koi machhar bhi nahi gaya dekhne. Arre, koi kutta bhi nahin gaya (There was a fly buzzing around in the film, but not even a mosquito went to watch it. Not even a dog went to watch it),” Khan reportedly said at an event, referring to the film’s poor box office collection.

A hurt Hrithik Roshan then told The Times of India in an interview, “I’ve always known Salman to be a good man, someone I’ve looked up to and admired and still do. He’s always been a hero and always will be. But yes, it’s not heroic to laugh or make fun of a filmmaker just because his box office collections are not up there with yours. In my opinion, a hero never gloats. When you are super successful, it should, in fact, make you more gracious and loving,” he added.

Eventually, with the passage of time, Hrithik and Salman decided to let bygones be bygones and patched up.

