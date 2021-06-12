Amazon Prime Video’s much-awaited The Family Man 2 was released last week. Critics and fans praised the makers for keeping the bar high for entertainment and thrill. Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani, Shreya Dhanwanthary were also praised for their performance.

Advertisement

Amidst the success of the thriller series, a recent report claimed that the main cast has received a whopping salary for their performance. Manoj Bajpayee was paid Rs 10 crore for season 2 while Samantha Akkineni earned Rs 3-4 crores for the role. However, now the latest report debunked the claim and revealed the actual figures of the salary.

Advertisement

As per SpotboyE, a source close to the team of The Family Man franchise revealed, “Ridiculous figures were being thrown around this week regarding the major cast’s remuneration. Manoj’s remuneration is said to be Rs 10 crores. Are these figures flying around for real? Where did this come from? I want to know who thought up this figure as Manoj’s payment? Why not 15 or 20 crores? Because there is no truth to it.”

When asked about Manoj Bajpayee earned actual salary, the unnamed source revealed, “It is one-third of the ridiculous amount being splashed in a section of the media. It is not Rs 10 crores. It is closer to Rs 2.5 crore rupees.” The report further revealed the Samantha Akkineni was paid around Rs 1.5 crores and the rest of the cast has been paid much less.

A recent report also Bajpayee has also asked for a raise in his salary for the next season after the success of The Family Man 2, but the current report from the above publication claims that there are no plans for The Family Man season 3 hence the Manoj Bajpayee asking for a raise is a false report.

Must Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Contestants Shweta Tiwari & Anushka Sen Previously Worked Together In This Show!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube