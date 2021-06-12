Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is currently enjoying a lot of limelight. The list of contestants this year includes Varun Sood, Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani amongst others. The participants share a great bond off-screen and are often seen posing together from Cape Town. Many of them have even known each other personally before the show. But did you know, Shweta Tiwari and Anushka Sen have previously worked in a show together? Read on for details!

Yes, you heard that right! Shweta in the past has been known for shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Meri Dad Ki Dulhan. On the other hand, Anusha rose to fame with her portrayal in the kids’ fantasy show, Baal Veer. And this is exactly where the duo met for the first time!

Anushka Sen herself revealed the details via one of her Instagram posts. She shared a picture with Shweta Tiwari from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 location and wrote, “I’m so happy to meet you and work with you again after so many years! You are such a sweet and humble person. After Baalveer, here we are together in khatron ke khiladi season 11 @shweta.tiwari di wohoooo.”

Check out the post below:

While Anushka played the role of Meher Dagli (later Baal Sakhi), Shweta played the role of MahaBhasm Pari in Baalveer.

Meanwhile, reports had it that Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 makers have brought about a twist in the show and decided to conduct a mass elimination. As many as 5 contestants had been evicted from the show within a week, unlike the usual weekly eliminations.

Previously, it was reported that Vishal Aditya Singh was the first contestant to have been evicted from the show. Later reports around Nikki Tamboli getting evicted surfaced on the Internet too!

