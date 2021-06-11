Manoj Bajpayee is on fire these days after the release of The Family Man 2. The actor is garnering praises from all across, and fans have already started counting days for the third season’s release. But, there was a time when the actor was not a big name in the industry, and he was definitely not someone who people would go running after, unlike today. While enjoying the success of his recently released web series, the actor revealed that there was a time when a journalist at an event ignored him.

Advertisement

Some years ago, the incident took place when he was going through a very rough patch in his career. Manoj was upset with this entire situation, but he quickly realized that he is ‘not content’ for the journalist and accepted it. He understood what he lacked and worked on it, and look where he has reached. Keep scrolling further to know what the entire situation was!

Advertisement

Speaking to radio host Siddharth Kannan, Manoj Bajpayee said that he was at an event and a certain journalist was present there, capturing the guests on video and talking to them. “I was going through a very rough patch at that time. Saare journalists bhi gayab ho gaye the, offers toh gayab ho hi gaye the (Not only did the offers disappear but the journalists too),” he said, telling the interviewer to not do what the journalist did with him, with anyone else. “Aisa please mat karna kisi ke saath, bhaiya, bohot bura lagta hai (Don’t do this with anyone else, it feels really bad).”

“Jab main apne aap ko taiyaar kar raha hoon ki bhai ab yeh mujhse baat karega (When I was getting myself ready to talk to him), he turned his back to me as if he didn’t see me and he told the cameraman, ‘Yeah, yeah, that’s alright. Just switch it off now’. It kind of bit me for five seconds. After that I realized, nahi hai, ab woh samay chala gaya tera (your time has gone), you are not content for him. And I moved on. But I always remember that, not for any other reason but that when failure or downfall comes, you should be ready to accept it, embrace it as you embrace and accept your success. You should have the ability to treat it in the same fashion, as a part of your life,” he added.

This indeed must have been an eye-opener for Manoj. But we are glad that the actor bounced back and how! He worked hard, and today the tables have turned.

What do you have to say about this entire situation? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Must Read: Anupamaa Dethrones Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Indian Idol 12 Out Of Top 5 Despite All Controversies



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube