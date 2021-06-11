Shweta Tiwari has lately been making a lot of noise over her weightless transformation. The beauty is in Cape Town shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi. While she’s away, it is her daughter Palak Tiwari who’s grabbing eyeballs with her sultry looks. From thigh-high slits to bodycon dresses and bralettes, she’s truly a winner at fashion! Scroll below for all the details.

Lately, Palak along with mother Shweta had been embroiled in a soup. It all happened as estranged husband Abhinav Kohli accused the Kasuatii Zindagii Kay actress of neglecting their child. He even claimed that he ran hotel to hotel in search of his son Reyansh while Tiwari flew to Cape Town to shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Palak Tiwari had been on a social media break. Her last post was back in January. But the Rosie debutante is back with a bang. She made her comeback in a sultry piece. The Fawn colour gown had a deep plunging neckline and cut outs across the waist and the back.

Palak Tiwari opted for nude makeup and straight hair.

In another post, Palak could be seen wearing a white gown with colourful detailing across the neck. This one too had cutouts across the waist and neck, flaunting her hourglass figure in a perfect manner.

Our favourite look was this off-shoulder black bodycon gown. It had minimal floral embroidery across the chest. A thigh-high slit further made the piece an alluring one.

Previously, Palak Tiwari had left us spellbound with her own fashionista avatars. From wearing a white bodycon dress to classy bralettes, she’s owning it all!

We’re totally in love with Palak Tiwari and her fashionista avatar. How about you?

