The team of The Family Man is basking high on the success of the second season and why not, the Manoj Bajpayee starrer was one of the most anticipated shows of this year. Directed by Raj and DK, the show has received a tremendous response from across the globe and the third season for the same is already confirmed. And the latest scoop is that Bajpayee is getting a massive amount paid for the third season.

Advertisement

The second instalment of the show also starred Samantha Akkineni and her performance has been getting amazing responses too.

Advertisement

Now, a source close to Bollywood Hungama revealed that Manoj Bajpayee has asked for a whopping salary for The Family Man Season 3. Yes, that’s correct; you heard it.

“From what we’ve heard, for The Family Man Season 3, Manoj Bajpayee has asked Rs. 2.25 to Rs. 2.50 crores per episode. The actor feels that he deserves this much since it has become one of the most-watched shows of all time. Moreover, he’s the lead actor and audiences have raved about his performance. Hence, he has made the demand for a pay hike. The discussions have been going on,” the source said.

The source further added, “Assuming there are 9 episodes in The Family Man Season 3, just like the earlier 2 parts, this means that Manoj Bajpayee has asked for around Rs. 20.25 crore or Rs. 22.50 crores in totality. That’s more than double of what he was paid for Season 2. This is a huge leap but also a well-deserved one. Manoj Bajpayee is right now the Aamir Khan of digital space. His presence has helped the show and so has his flawless performance. It’s great if he receives this said figure. The web has indeed proved to be a boon for talented actors like him.”

What are your thoughts on the massive increase in Manoj’s salary for The Family Man? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Pearl V Puri Case: Victim’s Lawyer Issues Official Statement Against Mother’s Claims; Asks, “Why Would A 5-Year-Old Lie About This?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube