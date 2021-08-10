Advertisement

When the rumours of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde dating spread, the internet went into a breakdown. The pair started to work together on a film which has led to a friendship and romance brew. It was quite a surprise to see Styles and Wilde together. The couple made it official when they were spotted sharing a steamy kiss.

Since then, Harry and Olivia have made the news with their new relationship. The new duo was pictured together on their romantic trip to Italy. One month later and the couple are spotted again together, grabbing lunch in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde looked happy as they went on a casual stroll. The actress could not stop smiling as she and the singer walked side-by-side with their arms around each other. The pair also looked similar in the casual outfits they wore. Both wore ripped denim jeans with white tops. The former One Direction star wore a Beastie Boys band T-shirt while the ‘Booksmart’ actress had a hat in her hand.

The happy couples first met while working on the same film together, Don’t Worry Darling. While in Italy, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were seen on a luxury yacht in the Tyrrhenian Sea together. The two spent a romantic time together as they were pictured kissing and snorkelling. Styles also showed off his tattoos when he went shirtless before diving into the sea.

Olivia Wilde was still married to her ex-husband Jason Sudeikis when she met Harry Styles. She split with her husband, and a few months later, the news about the two stars was made public. The actress even congratulated Styles for winning his first Grammy through a subtle post on Instagram.

Must Read: Fast & Furious 10, 11: Vin Diesel Is Planning To Induce Time Travel In Concluding Instalments?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube