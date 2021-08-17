

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry started their high-profile relationship in 2016. Since then, the couple has gone through many things such as a dance-off, meeting the pope, a nude paddleboarding session and whatnot. Their relationship has been through some rough patches, as the two called it quits.

However, the couple got back together even stronger and soon got engaged. They faced delays with the wedding until Perry revealed that she is expecting their first child Daisy Dove Bloom. Now the happy couple shares a lot of quality time and posts photos of each other on social media.

Recently, Orlando Bloom shared a photo of him completely nak*d while at, what seems like a public lake. He even tagged Katy Perry on his but*, which was covered with the peach emoji. Bloom and Perry are another celebrity couple who troll each other. The two have even shared funny photos and comments on each other’s posts.

Check out Orlando Bloom’s photos here:

What is more hilarious than the photos is Katy Perry‘s reply. After Orlando Bloom shared those photos, comments came pouring in. One of them is from his wife, who said, “babe I leave you for two days.”

Even though they joke and troll each other, the lovebirds try to keep their lives private. The couple has also given small glimpses of their daughter and has also shared details about Daisy.

The nak*d photo of Orlando Bloom went viral all over social media. Many other people also commented on it, such as the YouTuber Aaron Crascall who wrote, “What a guy” and the actress Roma Downey who said, “peachy.”

