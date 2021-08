Advertisement

Actress Margot Robbie has not been back to her native Australia in almost two years due to shoot commitments and the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There was the pandemic and before that I was on a film or two. I miss home so much,” Margot Robbie, who divides her time between London and Los Angeles, told T Australia: The New York Times Style Magazine.

Currently, the borders of Australia are shut and international travel from Australia is in strict control to help prevent the spread of Covid, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Margot Robbie, who is popular for her work in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ and ‘The Suicide Squad’, feels her success is down to committing “120 per cent” to every project.

“You cannot half-a** anything. You have to commit 120 per cent – anything less than that ends up looking stupid,” she said.

