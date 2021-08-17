Advertisement

One thing is clear that DC bosses no more fear the loss of collections or the chance to have their visually appealing product exclusively releasing on the big screen. The studio has comfortably adapted to the hybrid release format. And seems like the actors are now securing their stand in the same. If the latest update is to go by, Jason Momoa will be earning a fortune if at all DC decides to take Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom digital on HBO Max by any chance.

The uncertainty with the release format in Hollywood has definitely put the biggest of the members of the fraternity under pressure. The actors who hook their hopes on the collections more. After what happened with Scarlett Johansson and Disney Row over Black Widow release, it is given that actors will be doubly sure about everything now. The grapevine now talks about Momoa and his deal that has secured his earnings even if the sequel to Atlantis saga hit the digital arena.

If Matt Belloni who reports via his What I’m Hearing newsletter, is to be believed, Jason Momoa will get a big payday from Warner Bros, if at all Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom goes to HBO Max directly. The report says that Momoa’s agent has made this deal considering the unsure nature of business due to the ongoing pandemic.

Meanwhile, the team including James Wan, Amber Heard and Jason Momoa took off to London to begin filming the movie. Sharing his excitement and how he is going blonde, Jason in an Instagram video said, “I am finally in England, it is sunny out, it’s amazing, and I’m going to start Aquaman 2 tomorrow. This is the last day of the brown, [I’ll] be a blonde, [they] supposedly have more fun, I don’t know about that, we’ll test it out. But [I’m] excited to see James [Wan, director], see my whole cast, and I just wanted to send my love to all my friends, cast members and crew… Here we come Aquaman 2!”

