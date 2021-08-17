Advertisement

The world was hooked to just one thing till March this year, and it was Zack Snyder Cut Of Justice League. The four-hour-long film was a result of a widespread movement that demanded the director’s cut, and the fans won in the end. But fans haven’t stopped there, they now rally to the DC realm to ask for a sequel to the saga that brought together the strongest of the DCEU superheroes. But the future for the franchise is still in dark.

A lot has been said about Justice League 2, and not just that, reports have even gone to an extent to speculate the storyline. But they were only building up to reach a heartbreak where Zack Snyder confirmed that neither has he planned a sequel nor is DC interested in getting him back to work on it. But the studio can go ahead with another director right? But right now, they are not.

Advertisement

Justice League producer Charles Roven has now decided to break silence on whether JL2 is happening anytime soon or not. He said it is many years away, and we are already sad about it. Read on to know everything you should know and also what Roven exactly has to say.

As per Digital Spy, Justice League producer says, “still have an affiliation with some more Suicide Squads, which I’m thrilled about.” Roven hopes that James Gunn if he gets time should come and make one in the JL series. But that is a number of years from now.

He added: “I hope James [Gunn] will, when he’s got some time, come back and see if he’s going to do another one of these, because he did such an amazing job. I would definitely be a part of that. Probably another Justice League, although I think that’s a number of years away.”

Meanwhile, Charles Roven also addressed Henry Cavill aka Superman’s CGIed moustache in Justice League. He said, “To open a movie with your Superman and have his face look funny – I wouldn’t say that was one of the great decisions that were made. But it was a decision that was made because of many other things, as opposed to protecting the movie. It was a decision that was made to protect a release date.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more with your broken hearts.

Must Read: Emma Stone Takes Scarlett Johansson vs Disney Row’s Advantage, Set To Take Home A Whopping Salary For Cruella 2?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube