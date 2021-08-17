

Britney Spears has had a rough couple of years because of the Conservatorship row. After a lengthy battle, Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, finally stepped down, and the whole internet went into a meltdown. Now that she is free, Spears has gone back to her life of a celebrity, filled with rumours and speculations.

Recently, the ‘Toxic’ singer shared a new set of risqué photos in which she goes topless. However, the fans were quick to start rumours around her.

Britney Spears’ fans have speculated that the singer has gotten a b*ob job done and is pregnant. Before the rumours could escalate, even more, Spears quickly set the records straight. She took to Instagram to share her thoughts and the truth regarding her breasts and pregnancy.

Check out the Instagram post here:

Britney Spears shared a set of topless photos and wrote a message in the caption that read, “No guys … I didn’t get a boob job in just a week … nor am I pregnant … I have b*obs in these pics cause I devoured food 😋 !!!!” She continued, “Before I show you more pics of my body … I want you to understand my thoughts on exposing my skin !!!!”

The star also talked about “exposing her skin” and continued saying, “In my opinion it’s quite twisted the immediate response of when any woman is hot and they want to shed a layer … no … I’m not talking in a strip club or a performance … just on a practical scale of being in your car and realizing you’re wearing a stupid long sleeve shirt in the summer !!!!”

Now that Britney Spears is free, she has been taking the world by storm and spreading as much positivity as possible. She even shared posts that talk about her gaining weight, including other things.

