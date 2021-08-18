Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez and her relationships are making headlines for over a year now. First, for her marriage to Alex Rodriguez being postponed due to the pandemic, to their much spoken about break up, and then JLo reconciling with her past love Ben Affleck. There is too much of tea there. So while Bennifer take away all the spotlight with their PDA, Alex has now decided to talk about the last year.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez met at the first time in 2005 at the annual Met Gala. The two crossed path 12 years later 2017, and were soon spotted together at several events. Soon enough it was confirmed that the two are dating, and Alex even called it a happy time in interviews. But 5 years later after a postponed wedding, the two parted ways in 2021. Now Rodriguez talking about his relationship with JLo, said he is grateful for the last year. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Advertisement

“Whatever happened to me over the last year, I’m so grateful for it,” he told ET’s Kevin Frazier. He added how they have learned so much in the last five years. “I’ve had five years of an incredible life and partnership, and also with my daughters, we learned so much.”

“And now we have the opportunity to take that and move forward and say, ‘You know what? We’re so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?’ So I’m in a great place,” added Jennifer Lopez’s ex beau Alex Rodriguez.

“I’m so grateful for where God and the light has really put me, and I’m really looking forward. Mostly to see how my girls keep developing,” Rodriguez concluded.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Kim Kardashian On Kris Jenner Managing Her, “Nobody Can Do It Better Than My Mom”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube