From its first release of Iron Man in April 2008 to its latest series Loki, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has created a multiverse of superheroes like none other. In a span of over 23 films and numerous series, the franchise has broken records around the world, and kept fans hooked on for over 13 years. Disney+ Hotstar is home to the biggest releases from Universe, and also a lineup of titles that showcase unexplored stories, behind-the-scenes, and more, from the iconic franchise. Marvel Studios’ first animated series What If…? – Now Streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar Premium – flips the script on the MCU, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways.

Enter this multiverse of unlimited possibilities along with the below-mentioned titles that give a never-seen-before insight into the MCU, only on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

What If…?

“What If…?” flips the script on the MCU, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Marvel Studios’ first animated series focuses on different heroes from the MCU, featuring a voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their roles.

Marvel Studios Legends

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand, Marvel Studios: Legends celebrates and codifies what has come before. Revisit the epic heroes, villains and moments from across the MCU in preparation for the highly anticipated stories still to come. Each dynamic segment feeds directly into the upcoming series premiering on Disney+ Hotstar Premium — setting the stage for future events. Marvel Studios: Legends weaves together the many threads that constitute the unparalleled Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel Studios ASSEMBLED

Assembled is a comprehensive documentary series streaming on Disney+ Hotstar Premium that chronicles the creation of Marvel Studios’ thrilling new shows and theatrical releases. Journey behind-the-scenes of productions such as WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Loki via exclusive on-set footage. Assembled is an immersive, and in-depth examination of the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel: 75 Years, From Pulp To Pop!

Emily Vancamp hosts this documentary feature showing the history and development of Marvel from the first comic book to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel’s 616

Marvel’s 616 explores Marvel’s rich legacy of pioneering characters, creators and storytelling to reflect the world outside your window. Each documentary, helmed by a unique filmmaker, showcases the intersections of storytelling, pop culture, and fandom within the Marvel Universe. Episodes in this anthology series cover topics including Marvel’s world-spanning artists, the trailblazing women of Marvel Comics, discovering the “forgotten” characters of Marvel, and much more.

Catch all these titles and more superhit Marvel movies and shows only on Disney+ Hotstar Premium!

