Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have charmed all of their fans with their relationship. The couple has shared many moments filled with PDA on social media. There have been several rumours surrounding the pair for a long time. At the start of this year, speculations of the two getting married spread through the internet like wildfire.

Mendes has also shared previously that the two have talked about marriage. Though the couple is in no hurry to take the big step, they have shared that they see a future together. However, no matter how many times the duo’s wedding rumours spark, they never seem to die down.

Recently, people started speculating that Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are engaged. The Cinderella actress visited The Tonight Show, hosted by Jimmy Fallon on Thursday. Fallon was quick to ask about the online rumours relating to the couple. He said that the fans noticed a ring on her engagement finger during a TikTok dance video she posted earlier this month.

Watch Camila Cabello on The Tonight Show here:

Camila Cabello immediately said, “Ooh, is this news?”, which was followed by “No, guys!” Jimmy Fallon also asked if Shawn Mended has ever popped the question since the couple got together in 2019. To this, Cabello said, “He has not, and I am not engaged.”

The ‘Havana’ singer further clarified the reason behind why she was wearing the ring on her engagement finger. She said that it was because of her forgetting which hand is significant. “I swear to god, I don’t know what hand the engagement ring goes on, so sometimes I’ll just like put it on my ring finger.”

“I mean, I’d actually like you to enlighten me—which hand is the engagement hand? Because I don’t know. My parents are married, and they both lost their ring. Literally, my mom couldn’t tell me, either. She could save me from this, but she doesn’t because she doesn’t know, either!” she continued.

Even though Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are not engaged, they are still one of the cutest celebrity couples.

