Late actor Cameron Boyce’s ‘Runt’ is set to release on October 19.

1091 Pictures released the trailer on the Instagram page announcing the release date, “What happens when everything and everyone just seems to be against you? Do you let it ride or take a stand? See what happens in #RUNT 10/19.”

The indie drama stars Cameron Boyce, the star of Disney Channel’s ‘Descendants’ franchise, and HBO’s ‘Mrs Fletcher’, who died in July 2019 at the age of 20 following an epileptic seizure.

The film, directed and co-written by William Coakley, centres on a group of neglected and misguided high school seniors who are pulled into a downward cycle of violence when the adults in their lives fail them. Boyce portrays Cal, who after a troubling incident takes a stand, resulting in devastating consequences, according to Deadline.com.

1091 acquired the film in June. It will be released on VOD and digital platforms on October 19. The film features Nicole Elizabeth Berger, Aramis Knight, Brianna Hildebrand, Cyrus Arnold, Jason Patric, Charlie Gillespie and Tichina Arnold.

‘Runt’ was scripted by Coakley, Christian Van Gregg and Armand Constantine. Its producers were Carl Rumbaugh and Gregory Thomas. The film had its world premiere at the 2020 Mammoth Film Festival, where it received the Audience Award for Best Feature Film.

“This film is very important in the climate we live in today,” said Cameron Boyce’s parents, Victor and Libby Boyce. “Cameron was incredibly proud of this film, and we believe his powerful performance will resonate deeply with all his fans throughout the world.”

“We are grateful to be working with 1091 Pictures, which understands the relevance and power of this story,” added the producers. “We have also partnered with The Cameron Boyce Foundation and its Wielding Peace initiative to promote peace instead of violence and spread awareness of the consequences of gun violence. We are excited for audiences to see this powerful and thrilling picture.”

The Cameron Boyce Foundation was founded in July of 2019, to continue the philanthropic legacy of the late Cameron Boyce. Its mission is to raise awareness and research dollars for epilepsy and SUDEP (Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy) through digital campaigns and programmatic partnerships, according to Deadline.com.

