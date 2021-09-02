Advertisement

Oprah Winfrey has been targeted by American actress Rose McGowan as she taunts the talk show host by branding her a lizard. She took it to her Twitter account to share an image of Winfrey kissing Harvey Weinstein an ex-film producer and was a convicted sex offender and captioned their friendship as “fake as they come”.

In her tweet about Oprah she jotted down, “I am glad more are seeing the ugly truth of @Oprah. I wish she were real, but she isn’t. From being pals with Weinstein to abandoning & destroying Russell Simmon’s victims, she is about supporting a sick power structure for personal gain, she is as fake as they come. #lizard.”

Oprah Winfrey in 2020 had resigned her position as the executive producer in Russell Simmon’s #MeToo documentary, the same year Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison because he was charged with sexual abuse from numerous women making him the catalyst for the #MeToo movement.

The reason Oprah gave for leaving the spot was that she felt “there is more work to be done on the film to illuminate the full scope of what the victims endured, and it has become clear that the filmmakers and I are not aligned in that creative vision.”

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Oprah stated that, “I want it to be known that I unequivocally believe and support women. Their stories deserve to be told and heard.” Down the line, Oprah and McGowan had their perspectives on the Times Up movement. On one hand, McGowan believes that the company is built on lies, on the other hand, Oprah helps to grow and support women around to fight sexual harassment in the workplace.

