Chris Hemsworth starrer Extraction that released back in 2020 is one of the most precious crown jewels at Netflix. Giving them the highest viewership for a film ever, the Russo Brothers directorial did wonders for the giant. There is no way the studio won’t have juiced out the last drop of profit from such a lucrative property. So the sequel to the movie with the main man reprising his character was announced.

Extraction 2 is in the advanced stage of production and is almost on the verge of going in floors. Details had that the team is all set to shoot the movie in Hemsworth’s hometown Australia this time around. But turns out there is a sudden change in the location and it is a huge shift. The movie will now be shot in Europe. Below is all you need to know about this update of the day.

As per Movieweb, the makers have decided to shift Extraction 2 base to Europe. Precisely Prague, capital of the Czech Republic. Talking about the reason, a source said, “The change in location has occurred due to a myriad of factors associated with both the ongoing global situation and returning star Chris Hemsworth’s schedule. Due to growing uncertainties associated with shooting in Australia such as lockdowns and a low vaccination rate, the streaming giant felt that relocation was the only safe choice, and would allow Extraction 2 to begin production without delay.”

Meanwhile, talking about Extraction 2 earlier this year, Joe Russo said, “The deal is closed for me to write Extraction 2, and we are in the formative stages of what the story can be. We’re not committing yet to whether that story goes forward, or backward in time. We left a big loose ending that leaves question marks for the audience.”

Russo then doubled down on this idea adding, “I started writing the sequel (prequel?) (Extraction 2) three weeks ago. It’s a great character to write for, with a fantastic performance from Hemsworth. So, it makes my job easier. I think the mission is to up the scale on this one, both emotionally and physically.”

